Resilient and Relentless: Recruiter faces death, heals through desire to serve

Lt. Col. Harold A. Tongson, commander of the 353rd Recruiting Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, Calif. administers the Oath of Enlistment to Master Sgt. Manuel Salinas, a recruiter assigned to the 353 RCS, Nov. 8, 2023, during their annual training event at St. Charles, Ill. This is the last reenlistment for Salinas, who has served more than 17 years with combined service in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

