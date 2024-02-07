Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne Soldiers train with drones in Estonia [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conducted unmanned aerial system training near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 11, 2024. As part of their exercises, the Task Force Marne Soldiers learned how commercial drones are operated for training and field use. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers train with drones in Estonia [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

