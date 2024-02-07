Task Force Marne Soldiers train with drones in Estonia

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conducted unmanned aerial system training near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 11, 2024. As part of their exercises, the Task Force Marne Soldiers learned how commercial drones are operated for training and field use. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

