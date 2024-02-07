Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-232 travels to Tinian during Cope North 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    VMFA-232 travels to Tinian during Cope North 2024

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 unloads cargo during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 08, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, trained together to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    VMFA-232 travels to Tinian during Cope North 2024
    VMFA-232 travels to Tinian during Cope North 2024

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth
    CN24

