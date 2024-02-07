VMFA-232 travels to Tinian during Cope North 2024

A KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 unloads cargo during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 08, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, trained together to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

