    117th Fire Protection Training [Image 2 of 2]

    117th Fire Protection Training

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department practice fire fighting and victim rescue from multiple scenarios at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 13, 2022. The team practiced fire suppression and rescue from a vehicle and from a simulated structure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Faddis.)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 08:05
    Photo ID: 8234937
    VIRIN: 220213-Z-SX181-1356
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Air National Guard
    Fire Fighters
    Fire Rescue
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

