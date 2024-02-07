117th Fire Protection Training

Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department practice fire fighting and victim rescue from multiple scenarios at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 13, 2022. The team practiced fire suppression and rescue from a vehicle and from a simulated structure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Faddis.)
