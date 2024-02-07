Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Craft Insignia Pinning Ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 4]

    Small Craft Insignia Pinning Ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Michael Canale, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives his Small Craft Insignia pin from Chief Warrant Officer Frank Jimenezmedina, port operations officer, during a pinning ceremony Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8234845
    VIRIN: 240209-N-KE644-4066
    Resolution: 3767x2783
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Ceremony
    Chief
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Mission ready
    Small Craft
    Key Words: Navy

