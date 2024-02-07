Small Craft Insignia Pinning Ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Michael Canale, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives his Small Craft Insignia pin from Chief Warrant Officer Frank Jimenezmedina, port operations officer, during a pinning ceremony Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

