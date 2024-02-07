Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Fire Watch and ACP Training [Image 5 of 8]

    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Fire Watch and ACP Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Sailors put on self-contained breathing apparatuses during training to manage access control points at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), in preparation to transition responsibility for the facility from Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) to Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Feb. 7, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects to take over responsibilities for Red Hill from JTF-RH in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

