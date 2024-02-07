INDIAN HEAD, Md. (Feb. 9, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes Sailors and Navy civilians during a visit to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), in Indian Head, Md., Feb. 9. Franchetti was able to see first-hand the high-end technological advancements in Navy munitions that Sailors and civilians are making at NSWC IHD. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8234558 VIRIN: 240209-N-OK726-1033 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.25 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits Naval Surface Warface Center Indian Head Division [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.