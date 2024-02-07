Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Naval Surface Warface Center Indian Head Division [Image 4 of 4]

    CNO Visits Naval Surface Warface Center Indian Head Division

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    INDIAN HEAD, Md. (Feb. 9, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes Sailors and Navy civilians during a visit to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), in Indian Head, Md., Feb. 9. Franchetti was able to see first-hand the high-end technological advancements in Navy munitions that Sailors and civilians are making at NSWC IHD. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8234558
    VIRIN: 240209-N-OK726-1033
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

