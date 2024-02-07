Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 4 of 6]

    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 9, 2024) A photo that depicts the general layout of the kitchen area of building 2127. The building, which was opened in October 2023, is part of the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment compound onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8233953
    VIRIN: 240208-N-TG517-1129
    Resolution: 5447x3632
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown
    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown
    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown
    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown
    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown
    Kitchen area inside new Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) barracks onboard NWS Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barracks
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT