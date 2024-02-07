Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct damage control training in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNDERWAY
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    CTF 71

