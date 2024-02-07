PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct damage control training in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:52 Photo ID: 8233500 VIRIN: 240202-N-YS413-1139 Resolution: 5700x3800 Size: 980.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.