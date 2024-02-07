PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct damage control training in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8233500
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-YS413-1139
|Resolution:
|5700x3800
|Size:
|980.14 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS John Finn Conducts DC Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS
