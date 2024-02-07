Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW supports Airstrikes

    RAF MILDENAHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iranian backed militia groups over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. B-1 crews routinely conduct long duration CONUS-to-CONUS missions as a part of strategic Bomber Task Force missions undertaken by Air Force Global Strike Command across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8233105
    VIRIN: 240202-F-PH996-8769
    Resolution: 7473x5075
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENAHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW supports Airstrikes, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USCENTCOM
    Airstrikes
    EUCOM

