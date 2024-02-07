A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iranian backed militia groups over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. B-1 crews routinely conduct long duration CONUS-to-CONUS missions as a part of strategic Bomber Task Force missions undertaken by Air Force Global Strike Command across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:48 Photo ID: 8233105 VIRIN: 240202-F-PH996-8769 Resolution: 7473x5075 Size: 5.22 MB Location: RAF MILDENAHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100 ARW supports Airstrikes, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.