RADM Freedman Visits NORU

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, speaks with leadership during meeting held at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit on Feb. 8, 2024.



During his visit to NORU, Freedman spoke with leadership about potential partnerships between Naval hospitals and Navy Talent Acquisition Groups, providing resources that will assist recruiters in making connections between applicants and active duty Sailors in the medical field, and expanding recruiters’ knowledge and confidence. Following the meeting, Freedman and Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran hosted an all-hands call with over 200 NORU students. Together, they answered questions relating to Tactical Combat Casualty Care, mental health in the Navy, and how social media can be leveraged to share Sailor stories.



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).



