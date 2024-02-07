908th holds first awards banquet in 4 years

U.S. Air Force Col. Donna Whittaker, commander of the 908th Mission Support Group, left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amerika Blair, 908th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer and emcee for the event, middle, and Lt. Col. Tyisha Owens, commander of the 908th FSS, pose for a photo during the 908th AW 2023 annual awards banquet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2023. The event was the first in-person banquet the wing has held in four years (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US