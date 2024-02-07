Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th holds first awards banquet in 4 years [Image 5 of 5]

    908th holds first awards banquet in 4 years

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Donna Whittaker, commander of the 908th Mission Support Group, left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amerika Blair, 908th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer and emcee for the event, middle, and Lt. Col. Tyisha Owens, commander of the 908th FSS, pose for a photo during the 908th AW 2023 annual awards banquet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 3, 2023. The event was the first in-person banquet the wing has held in four years (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:51
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th holds first awards banquet in 4 years [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Annual Awards Banquet

