U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matt Hobert, exercise chief for Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), coordinates with military and civilian personnel during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Camp Nett at Niantic, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Smalls)

