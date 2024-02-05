U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matt Hobert, exercise chief for Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), coordinates with military and civilian personnel during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Camp Nett at Niantic, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Smalls)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8230158
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-TJ664-5321
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NETT AT NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Sudden Response 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS
