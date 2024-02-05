Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Stresses DON’s Support of Small Businesses During National 8(a) Conference [Image 4 of 6]

    SECNAV Del Toro Stresses DON’s Support of Small Businesses During National 8(a) Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    ATLANTA (Feb. 06, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro today spoke to hundreds of small business owners at the National 8(a) Association Small Business Conference. Del Toro stressed the Department of the Navy’s Office of Small Business Program’s (DON OSBP) proven commitment to aggressively expanding small business opportunity to partner with the DON on its significant procurement investments for goods and services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8229876
    VIRIN: 240206-N-LY692-1135
    Resolution: 7313x4875
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Stresses DON’s Support of Small Businesses During National 8(a) Conference [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

