USACE and Thalle Construction Company hold partnership meeting in Paducah

Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, Nashville District commander sits with Phillip Johnson, Lakes and Rivers Division Regional Business Director, and Steve Kohler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Thalle Construction Company during the Kentucky Lock partnering session in Paducah, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8229779
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-DO456-1009
|Resolution:
|4542x3244
|Size:
|644.31 KB
|Location:
|PADUCAH, KY, US
|Hometown:
|PADUCAH, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
