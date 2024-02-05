Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE and Thalle Construction Company hold partnership meeting in Paducah

    PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Matthew Dyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, Nashville District commander sits with Phillip Johnson, Lakes and Rivers Division Regional Business Director, and Steve Kohler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Thalle Construction Company during the Kentucky Lock partnering session in Paducah, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 14:59
    Location: PADUCAH, KY, US
