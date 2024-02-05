Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Wing annual commander’s call [Image 1 of 2]

    132d Wing annual commander’s call

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danielle Koster 

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    Col. Travis J. Crawmer, 132d Wing commander, speaks to members of the 132 Wing during his Commander’s Call held in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Crawmer talked to wing members about upcoming changes within the wing and the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danielle Koster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8229376
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-CY513-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Iowa
    ANG
    Des Moines
    Iowa Air National Guard
    commander’s call
    132d Wing

