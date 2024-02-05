Queens Lake Middle School Panthers Football Cheerleading team welcomed a U.S. Army flag detail team during a Queens Lake Middle School vs. Tabb Middle School football game at Bruton High School in Williamsburg, Va. Oct. 24, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8229261
|VIRIN:
|231024-A-QT896-4285
|Resolution:
|1625x1116
|Size:
|591.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community [Image 3 of 3], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT