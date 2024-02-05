Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community [Image 3 of 3]

    School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Queens Lake Middle School Panthers Football Cheerleading team welcomed a U.S. Army flag detail team during a Queens Lake Middle School vs. Tabb Middle School football game at Bruton High School in Williamsburg, Va. Oct. 24, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8229261
    VIRIN: 231024-A-QT896-4285
    Resolution: 1625x1116
    Size: 591.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community [Image 3 of 3], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    chool spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community
    School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community
    School spirit, patriotism on display in Fort Eustis community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community relations (COMREL)

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT