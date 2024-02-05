Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inclement weather causes lane closure at MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 4]

    Inclement weather causes lane closure at MCB Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Base patrons drive on Vandegrift Boulevard at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2024. MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion provided traffic control measures in response to restricted travel, due to inclement weather and flooding, on Vandegrift Boulevard from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton to Stuart Mesa Road. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

