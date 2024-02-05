Inclement weather causes lane closure at MCB Camp Pendleton

Base patrons drive on Vandegrift Boulevard at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2024. MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion provided traffic control measures in response to restricted travel, due to inclement weather and flooding, on Vandegrift Boulevard from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton to Stuart Mesa Road. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

