Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing [Image 14 of 16]

    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Former NBA basketball player Adonal Foyle signs the OCP patrol cap of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Dofredo while visiting the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, Feb. 3, 2024, during the Golden State Warriors Hoops for Troops chalk talk event at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. Foyle spoke about his journey to the NBA, the importance of Black History Month, and challenges he faced as a professional athlete. He also spoke about resiliency and pushing through the mental and physical aspects of an injury to regain mobility and confidence. Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative by the NBA to honor America’s service members, veterans and military families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8228016
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-FD650-2124
    Resolution: 5176x3537
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing
    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    TAGS

    NBA
    community outreach
    military support
    community relations
    129th Rescue Wing
    129RQW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT