Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing

Former NBA basketball player Adonal Foyle signs the OCP patrol cap of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Dofredo while visiting the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, Feb. 3, 2024, during the Golden State Warriors Hoops for Troops chalk talk event at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. Foyle spoke about his journey to the NBA, the importance of Black History Month, and challenges he faced as a professional athlete. He also spoke about resiliency and pushing through the mental and physical aspects of an injury to regain mobility and confidence. Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative by the NBA to honor America’s service members, veterans and military families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

