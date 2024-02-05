Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing hosts SPEARS course, equipping Airmen for austere environments [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the Specialized Personnel and Equipment for Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course to prepare for the future fight with a pacing challenge at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Ark.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8227826
    VIRIN: 220915-F-IN195-9119
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing hosts SPEARS course, equipping Airmen for austere environments [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

