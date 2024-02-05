A New Way for Community Connection: Fort Meade Participates in My Army Post Pilot

Army Software Factory Product Designers of the My Army Post application, Cpt. Tavia Clark (left) and Maj. Benjamin Schiff (middle) showcase the developing application with James Mixon, Fort George G. Meade Freedom Inn Warrior Restaurant Food Program Manager (right) to gather his feedback during ASWF’s visit to Fort Meade Jan. 17-19 to conduct user research to assist in the development of the application. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Spann, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs)

