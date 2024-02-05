Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Way for Community Connection: Fort Meade Participates in My Army Post Pilot

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Bryan Spann and Chul (Chuck) Yang

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Army Software Factory Product Designers of the My Army Post application, Cpt. Tavia Clark (left) and Maj. Benjamin Schiff (middle) showcase the developing application with James Mixon, Fort George G. Meade Freedom Inn Warrior Restaurant Food Program Manager (right) to gather his feedback during ASWF’s visit to Fort Meade Jan. 17-19 to conduct user research to assist in the development of the application. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Spann, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 11:38
