A New Way for Community Connection: Fort Meade Participates in My Army Post Pilot

Photo By Bryan Spann | Army Software Factory Product Designers of the My Army Post application, Cpt. Tavia Clark (left) and Maj. Benjamin Schiff (middle) showcase the developing application with James Mixon, Fort George G. Meade Freedom Inn Warrior Restaurant Food Program Manager (right) to gather his feedback during ASWF's visit to Fort Meade Jan. 17-19 to conduct user research to assist in the development of the application. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Spann, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs)

To offer service members a one-stop solution for information about the Army installations where they serve, members of Army Software Factory and Installation Management Command paid a visit to Fort George G. Meade, Jan. 17-19, to conduct user research to assist in the development of a smartphone application known as My Army Post.



U.S. Army leaders first showcased the application during the annual AUSA Conference in October. Since then, IMCOM commanding general, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones approved usability testing at five different U.S. Army installations to gain feedback from specific communities including Fort Meade, Camp Humphreys, Fort McCoy, Fort Moore and Bavaria.



The Fort Meade My Army Post application offers resources for all service members, family, and community partners on and around the installation.



During their visit, ASWF product designers Maj. Benjamin Schiff and Cpt. Tavia Clark gathered real-time feedback from Fort Meade’s diverse community, including Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, civilians, and family members. In addition, the team received input from Fort Meade directorates on what services should be highlighted on the application.



“Users providing feedback is integral to app development and how we ensure that we are creating something that users would want to use and find value in,” said Clark. “By providing feedback, it allows our team to gather different perspectives, needs, and preferences that allows us to continually improve and iterate to ensure a well-developed and reliable application for large scale roll out.”



With the support of the Fort Meade community, ASWF continues to update and improve the My Army Post application.



“User feedback helps us to understand user needs and ensure that those needs are met,” said Clark. “Direct feedback will ensure the application stays relevant and helps to ensure we are developing the right things and providing accurate recommendations to senior leaders.”



The My Army Post application offers real-time updates on gate openings and closings, traffic flow information, financial insights, school details, fitness resources, dining options, job opportunities, housing information, and more. Fort Meade is working directly with ASWF and IMCOM to develop in/out processing checklists for the application as well as a community event calendar feature.



Additional Information:

• The My Army Post application is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

• Notice resources that are missing or need to be updated in the app? Submit your input to gloriann.m.martin.civ@army.mil and jasmyne.l.ferber.civ@army.mil to help us ensure the right information is available to our community.