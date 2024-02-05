Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Isle Dune Update [Image 1 of 3]

    Grand Isle Dune Update

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Excavation of the existing sand dune core is underway and being restored with a clay core along the coast of Grand Isle. A clay core provides greater resilience in the event of a severe weather event. The restored dune will consist of a clay core enclosed with a Geotextile fabric that is anchored then covered with sand. When complete the clay core will stand at 13.5 feet in elevation. Approximately twenty-two hundred linear feet of dune core will be built along the western coast of Grand Isle to provide risk reduction from future storms and to maintain the access road leading into the island.

