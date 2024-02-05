Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt Nicholas Klein [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt Nicholas Klein

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Student Paris Rogers practices isolating the arm of Staff Sgt. Nicolas Klein to resist an attack during a self-defense class at USAG Benelux-Brussels on Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8227036
    VIRIN: 240124-A-JD641-4551
    Resolution: 2885x5275
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt Nicholas Klein [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Komurek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Klein
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt Nicholas Klein
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt Nicholas Klein

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Klein

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    self-defense
    strongertogether
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    weareimcom
    usagbeneluxspotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT