Guests of United Service Organizations attend a ribbon cutting with Capt. Brent Gaut from Stockton, California, commanding officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
|02.05.2024
|02.06.2024 09:15
|8227028
|240205-N-VX022-1001
|6000x4000
|16.78 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|1
|0
This work, George Washington Welcomes USO Afloat Center, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
George Washington welcomes USO Afloat Center
