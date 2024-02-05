Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Welcomes USO Afloat Center

    George Washington Welcomes USO Afloat Center

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Guests of United Service Organizations attend a ribbon cutting with Capt. Brent Gaut from Stockton, California, commanding officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Welcomes USO Afloat Center, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    George Washington welcomes USO Afloat Center

