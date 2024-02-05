Cope North 2024 Multinational Group Formation

During Cope North 24 a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress is flanked from left to right by a U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2, F-15MC, USAF F-16CM, JASDF U-125A, USAF F-16CM, USAF F-15C, JASDF F-2 and a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet during a multinational formation over Tinian and Saipan Feb. 6, 2024.

Participants exercise interoperability during Cope North 24 through agile combat employment and integrated generation of Air Power from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

