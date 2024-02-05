Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 2024 Multinational Group Formation [Image 3 of 3]

    Cope North 2024 Multinational Group Formation

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    Pacific Air Forces

    During Cope North 24 a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress is flanked from left to right by a U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2, F-15MC, USAF F-16CM, JASDF U-125A, USAF F-16CM, USAF F-15C, JASDF F-2 and a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet during a multinational formation over Tinian and Saipan Feb. 6, 2024.
    Participants exercise interoperability during Cope North 24 through agile combat employment and integrated generation of Air Power from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

