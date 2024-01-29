Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plotting Points [Image 1 of 4]

    Plotting Points

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, plots his points on the map during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 4, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8226483
    VIRIN: 240205-A-FQ805-2363
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    US Army
    GAANG
    78 Troop Command
    78TC

