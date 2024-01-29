Poised tonsorial support, perhaps…Retail Service Specialist Ryan Chavez takes the chair for a photo-op in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Salty Sheer Barbershop flanked (right to left) by Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NHB director, Interim Command Master Chief Eric Morgan and Capt. Mark Lund, NHB executive officer during the official ribbon – and hair – cutting opening of the barbershop for active duty personnel assigned to the military treatment facility (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 18:39
|Photo ID:
|8226441
|VIRIN:
|240205-N-HU933-6010
|Resolution:
|2570x2127
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tonsorial Support Returns to Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
