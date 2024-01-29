Poised tonsorial support, perhaps…Retail Service Specialist Ryan Chavez takes the chair for a photo-op in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Salty Sheer Barbershop flanked (right to left) by Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NHB director, Interim Command Master Chief Eric Morgan and Capt. Mark Lund, NHB executive officer during the official ribbon – and hair – cutting opening of the barbershop for active duty personnel assigned to the military treatment facility (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 18:39 Photo ID: 8226441 VIRIN: 240205-N-HU933-6010 Resolution: 2570x2127 Size: 1.06 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tonsorial Support Returns to Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.