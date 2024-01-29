Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tonsorial Support Returns to Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Poised tonsorial support, perhaps…Retail Service Specialist Ryan Chavez takes the chair for a photo-op in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Salty Sheer Barbershop flanked (right to left) by Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and NHB director, Interim Command Master Chief Eric Morgan and Capt. Mark Lund, NHB executive officer during the official ribbon – and hair – cutting opening of the barbershop for active duty personnel assigned to the military treatment facility (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8226441
    VIRIN: 240205-N-HU933-6010
    Resolution: 2570x2127
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
