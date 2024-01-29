Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral David E. Ludwa Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Rear Admiral David E. Ludwa Promotion Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    The cover of U.S. Navy Rear Adm. David E. Ludwa, reserve director, Logistics, Ordnance & Engineering (N4) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. 6th Fleet, sits in a chair following the promotion ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Navy on the grounds of the Navy Yard, Washington, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

