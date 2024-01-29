The cover of U.S. Navy Rear Adm. David E. Ludwa, reserve director, Logistics, Ordnance & Engineering (N4) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. 6th Fleet, sits in a chair following the promotion ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Navy on the grounds of the Navy Yard, Washington, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8226131
|VIRIN:
|240203-N-AE068-1215
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral David E. Ludwa Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT