    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jaycee Baker 

    151st Wing

    Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing and Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing depart after unloading an AIM 120 missile coffin from a KC-135R at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024 as part of Exercise PERSES. Exercise PERSES is a joint exercise that challenges the tactics, techniques, and procedures of both Utah Air and Army National Guard units along with other component units, while testing innovative ideas and communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jaycee Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8225548
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-HS841-1109
    Resolution: 4680x2915
    Size: 511.17 KB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

