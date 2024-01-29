Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    Lt. Gen. TAKEMOTO Ryoji, commanding general of the Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, visits the Bilateral Joint Operations Coordination Center during Exercise Keen Edge 24 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2024. TAKEMOTO met with BJOCC personnel from Japan, the U.S. and Australia and received an update brief about the exercise’s progress. Keen Edge allows the U.S. and Japan to practice coordination procedures and improve interoperability to effectively respond to any regional contingency or humanitarian crisis. Historically a bilateral Japan Joint Staff and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise, this iteration includes the participation of Australia for the first time, further highlighting the multinational commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 23:31
    Photo ID: 8224682
    VIRIN: 240204-M-UY543-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24 [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24
    Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24
    Lt. Gen. Takemoto Visits BJOCC during Ex. Keen Edge 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    trilateral
    Keen Edge
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT