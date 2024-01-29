Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members compete in Best Linguist Competition 2024

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    During the Site Exploitation event, competitors must quickly gather, analyze, and identify material with potential value during the 2024 Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. As a team, competitors clear a designated room and search through papers, materials, and technology in various languages, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Ellison)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8224628
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-UQ018-1016
    Resolution: 2772x1980
    Size: 497.17 KB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Utah National Guard
    300th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Polyglot Games
    Polyglot Games 2024
    Best Linguist Competition
    Best Linguist Competition 2024

