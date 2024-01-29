Service members compete in Best Linguist Competition 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES 02.03.2024 Courtesy Photo USS Zumwalt

During the Site Exploitation event, competitors must quickly gather, analyze, and identify material with potential value during the 2024 Polyglot Games at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. As a team, competitors clear a designated room and search through papers, materials, and technology in various languages, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Ellison)