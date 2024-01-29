Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Profile

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    “Black History Month is about awareness. Awareness of what my people went through, what’s going on, and how far we have come - history repeats itself if not brought up. I’ve always felt the military, for me, has been pretty inclusive - if one fights we all fight,” said Senior Airman Lorenzo Davis, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron, operations management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

