Black History Month Profile

“Black History Month is about awareness. Awareness of what my people went through, what’s going on, and how far we have come - history repeats itself if not brought up. I’ve always felt the military, for me, has been pretty inclusive - if one fights we all fight,” said Senior Airman Lorenzo Davis, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron, operations management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
