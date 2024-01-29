“Black History Month is about awareness. Awareness of what my people went through, what’s going on, and how far we have come - history repeats itself if not brought up. I’ve always felt the military, for me, has been pretty inclusive - if one fights we all fight,” said Senior Airman Lorenzo Davis, 161st Civil Engineering Squadron, operations management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8223711 VIRIN: 240204-Z-CC902-1006 Resolution: 5741x3931 Size: 19.22 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month Profile, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.