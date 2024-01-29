Reserve Citizen Airmen from the Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing demonstrated C-17 Globemaster III tactical airlift capabilities before an audience that included spouses of wing Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2024. During the demonstration, the aircrew performed short takeoff and assault landing at North Auxiliary Field, near Orangeburg, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:02 Photo ID: 8223642 VIRIN: 240203-F-MQ811-1103 Resolution: 4473x2979 Size: 3.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.