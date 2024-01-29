Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience [Image 12 of 12]

    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing demonstrated C-17 Globemaster III tactical airlift capabilities before an audience that included spouses of wing Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2024. During the demonstration, the aircrew performed short takeoff and assault landing at North Auxiliary Field, near Orangeburg, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:02
    Photo ID: 8223642
    VIRIN: 240203-F-MQ811-1103
    Resolution: 4473x2979
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT