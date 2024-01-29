Reserve Citizen Airmen from the Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing demonstrated C-17 Globemaster III tactical airlift capabilities before an audience that included spouses of wing Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 3, 2024. During the demonstration, the aircrew performed short takeoff and assault landing at North Auxiliary Field, near Orangeburg, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8223642
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-MQ811-1103
|Resolution:
|4473x2979
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience
