    Black History Month Profile

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    “Black History Month, for me, is about inspiring other people, that look like me, to achieve, if not surpass, their goals,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Tyson, 161st Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

