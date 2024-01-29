Black History Month Profile

“Black History Month, for me, is about inspiring other people, that look like me, to achieve, if not surpass, their goals,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Tyson, 161st Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

