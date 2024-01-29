Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts a Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America Conducts a Damage Control Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (February 1, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical Fireman Christopher Milline, from Hickory, North Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) uses a rake during a damage control drill while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, February 1. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8222941
    VIRIN: 240201-N-FC892-1498
    Resolution: 3088x4640
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    GQ
    Hangar bay
    Firefighting Drill
    USS America (LHA 6)

