    Casualty Care drills aboard the USS America [Image 4 of 7]

    Casualty Care drills aboard the USS America

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsman third class Marina Hernandez with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) medical team, oversees a blood draw during a medical drill aboard the USS America, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate corpsmen and ship surgeons’ response-and-triage tactics while providing medical care in a variety of simulated scenarios underway. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

