    23 FSS sweeps ACC awards [Image 1 of 3]

    23 FSS sweeps ACC awards

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force graphic made for Air Combat Commands General Michael P.C. Carns Award. (Courtesy graphic by 23rd Wing Force Support Squadron)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 15:15
    VIRIN: 240202-F-BU839-7401
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 FSS sweeps ACC awards [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

