    Sponsored Division Trains At Recruit Training Command [Image 5 of 6]

    Sponsored Division Trains At Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits from Division 033, sponsored by USS Patriot (MCM 7), rehearse for grduation at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8221547
    VIRIN: 240131-N-KL637-2087
    Resolution: 7101x5072
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sponsored Division Trains At Recruit Training Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sponsor
    Recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    Division
    Sailor
    Training

