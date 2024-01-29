Just as interesting is a facility map that is dated 1801. This map, as with the other, is only a partial view of the overall exhibit because it is cropped in closely to compare the extreme northeast corner details. By this point, the frigate Chesapeake is launched and chained up in the river.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:41 Photo ID: 8221394 VIRIN: 240201-N-N2259-2002 Resolution: 3380x2388 Size: 2.56 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Trivia: Our Earliest Gosport Shipyard Maps [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.