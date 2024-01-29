Gen. Darryl Williams welcomes Gen. Gary Brito at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Commanding General, Gen. Darryl Williams, welcomes U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's Commanding General, Gen. Gary Brito, at Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. The two leaders discussed lessons learned in the European and African theaters, and how they can be incorporated into TRADOC's approach to training future Soldiers.
(U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott/Released)
