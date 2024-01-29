Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Darryl Williams welcomes Gen. Gary Brito at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden [Image 1 of 3]

    Gen. Darryl Williams welcomes Gen. Gary Brito at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Commanding General, Gen. Darryl Williams, welcomes U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's Commanding General, Gen. Gary Brito, at Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. The two leaders discussed lessons learned in the European and African theaters, and how they can be incorporated into TRADOC's approach to training future Soldiers.
    (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott/Released)

