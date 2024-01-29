Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF and US Paratrooper Snowcat Ski Training, North Wind 24

    CHITOSE, JAPAN

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Connor Davis 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, practice proper techniques on riding skis while being dragged by a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Type 10 Snowcat after being shown how by JGSDF members with 28th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, Northern Army during North Wind 24, Jan. 23, 2024 on JGSDF Hokudai-en Training Area in Chitose, Hokkaido. Traveling behind a Snowcat on skis allows infantry to quickly and efficiently patrol large distances while able to break off for tactical movement over snow and rugged terrain. North Wind is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise held between the U.S. Army and JGSDF where the allies exchange tactics and techniques; this year’s exercise is the 31st North Wind.

