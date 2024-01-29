Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon [Image 13 of 14]

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The crew of USCGC Steadfast holds a decommissioning ceremony for the cutter in Astoria, Oregon, Feb. 1, 2024. Steadfast was commissioned in 1968 and spent nearly 30 years in Astoria. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 19:35
    Photo ID: 8220648
    VIRIN: 240201-G-AS553-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 599.49 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon
    Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for USCGC Steadfast in Astoria, Oregon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT