HT “A” School Students Practice Brazing, Welding

GREAT LAKES, Il. (February 1, 2024) Hull Technician 1st Class John Johnson, from Florence, N.J., demonstrates welding techniques at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) Hull Technician “A” School, Feb. 1, 2024. Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman comes through SWESC GL for technical training led by Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform on ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

