58th Special Operations Wing Airmen and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, are recognized for their service at the American Football Championship Conference Baltimore Ravens versus Kansas City Chiefs game in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 28, 2024. The 58th Special Operations Wing assisted the Parachute Team in successfully conducting a Tandem Skydiving jump during the American Football Conference Championship game. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8220480
|VIRIN:
|240128-F-RQ117-1099
|Resolution:
|6675x4450
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Unified Skies: Air Force and Navy collaboration takes center stage NFL AFC Championship Game
