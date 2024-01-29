Iowa National Guard recognized for southern border mission

Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard pose for a photo at the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2024. 109 Soldiers were recognized for their 30-day mission in Texas to assist in border security in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

