Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard pose for a photo at the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2024. 109 Soldiers were recognized for their 30-day mission in Texas to assist in border security in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8220465
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-PI822-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|43 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard recognized for southern border mission [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Rachel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
