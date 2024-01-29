Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard recognized for southern border mission [Image 10 of 10]

    Iowa National Guard recognized for southern border mission

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Rachel White 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard pose for a photo at the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2024. 109 Soldiers were recognized for their 30-day mission in Texas to assist in border security in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8220465
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-PI822-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 43 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

