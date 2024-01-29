Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Testifies Before Quality of Life Panel [Image 1 of 2]

    CMSAF Testifies Before Quality of Life Panel

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass testifies during the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2024. Bass along with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna advocated for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, child care, spouse employment and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8220203
    VIRIN: 240131-N-UB993-1068
    Resolution: 4650x3094
    Size: 545.2 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Testifies Before Quality of Life Panel [Image 2 of 2], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Testifies Before Quality of Life Panel
    CMSSF Testifies on Quality of Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    quality of life
    CMSAF
    SMA
    SMMC
    CMSSP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT