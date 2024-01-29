CMSAF Testifies Before Quality of Life Panel

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass testifies during the House Armed Services Committee Quality of Life Panel, in the Rayburn building on Capital Hill in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2024. Bass along with Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna advocated for quality of life improvements such as; pay compensation, medical care, child care, spouse employment and housing (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)
