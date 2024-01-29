U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division load a 703rd Brigade Support Battalion M88 armored recovery vehicle in Skwierzyna, Poland, to deliver to a gunnery exercise in Wedrzyn, Feb. 1, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:10 Photo ID: 8219486 VIRIN: 240201-A-DP764-5572 Resolution: 6454x4303 Size: 3.73 MB Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.