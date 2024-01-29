Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland [Image 5 of 6]

    Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division load a 703rd Brigade Support Battalion M88 armored recovery vehicle in Skwierzyna, Poland, to deliver to a gunnery exercise in Wedrzyn, Feb. 1, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logisticians move M88 armor vehicles in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

