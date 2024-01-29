Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AECW deployer at Coleman APS-2 worksite recognized by commander

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    MANNHEIM, Germany – The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim/Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, presents a Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Caleb Capps at the battalion headquarters, Jan. 30. Capps was recognized for his 11 months of service at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) deployer from the Defense Contract Management Agency in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Capps' dedication to duty and attention to detail helped ensure mission success of APS-2 sustainment operations, and he was instrumental in ensuring all aspects of the contractor’s operations were performed to standard.

    Army civilians who are interested in applying for the AECW program may submit a resume, recent SF-50, DD214 (if former military) and a signed request for deployment form https://rb.gy/qzb8h through their supervisory chain and human resources department. For more information, contact the AECW program office at usarmy.in.hqda.mbx.aecw-deployments@army.mil. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8219165
    VIRIN: 240201-A-SM279-8906
    Resolution: 3056x2072
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AECW deployer at Coleman APS-2 worksite recognized by commander, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    SupportTheWarrior
    AECW

