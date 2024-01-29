AECW deployer at Coleman APS-2 worksite recognized by commander

MANNHEIM, Germany – The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim/Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, presents a Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Caleb Capps at the battalion headquarters, Jan. 30. Capps was recognized for his 11 months of service at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) deployer from the Defense Contract Management Agency in St. Louis, Missouri.



Capps' dedication to duty and attention to detail helped ensure mission success of APS-2 sustainment operations, and he was instrumental in ensuring all aspects of the contractor’s operations were performed to standard.



Army civilians who are interested in applying for the AECW program may submit a resume, recent SF-50, DD214 (if former military) and a signed request for deployment form https://rb.gy/qzb8h through their supervisory chain and human resources department. For more information, contact the AECW program office at usarmy.in.hqda.mbx.aecw-deployments@army.mil. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

